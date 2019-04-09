Yes, Facebook is still tracking you (The 3:59, Ep. 541)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop the company from tracking you online.
- Facebook and Google reps go to Capitol Hill for a hearing about white nationalism on their platforms.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was paid $1.40 in salary last year.
- The first image of a black hole will be released tomorrow.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
