Yelp's GoFundMe button lets you help businesses during coronavirus lockdown

As more cities lock down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants, stores and other nonessential businesses have been forced to close or severely limit their operations. Yelp is trying help by adding a GoFundMe donation button to its app, so you can easily support those businesses.

You can see the donation button on the crowd-sourced review site's pages for restaurants, nightlife, beauty and fitness businesses with fewer than five locations. The rollout started on Tuesday, and should become available for all eligible businesses over the next two days. Yelp and GoFundMe have also pledged to match up to $1 million in donations.

Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger kicked off a similar initiative last week -- his site SaveOurFaves sells gift certificates for Bay Area restaurants and coffee shops.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Tuesday morning, it had infected more than 392,000 people and caused over 17,000 deaths globally. The US alone has more than 46,000 confirmed cases.

