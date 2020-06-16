Yelp restaurant pages will now show coronavirus safety protocols

Rafael Henrique/Getty Images

Yelp will be launching a COVID-19 section on each business page, according to a release Tuesday. The new section aims to help businesses share the ways they plan on keeping customers and employees safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 section will include details on the health and safety measures a business is taking and whether that business offers options for dine-in service, outdoor seating, in-person visits, virtual services, curbside pickup or delivery.

Businesses can also let customers know whether they're enforcing social distancing, sanitizing spaces between customers or requiring that employees wear masks and gloves.

Yelp's new section will also indicate protocols businesses may ask customers to abide by, including enforced temperature checks and mask requirements.

Throughout the pandemic, Yelp has been making efforts to aid businesses. In March, the company added a contact-free delivery option to its service and teamed up with GoFundMe to raise money for local businesses affecetd by the coronavirus lockdowns.