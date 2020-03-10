Yelp removed 2,000 fake reviews linked to anti-Trump activity last year

Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Yelp on Tuesday released its first Consumer Alerts Report, revealing how the crowd-sourced review site dealt with fakes in 2019. More than 2,000 reviews for businesses linked to the Trump administration were removed, and it dealt with over 1,100 reviews from fans trying defend their favorite celebrities.

The company also shut down around 550 accounts associated with a single vast review ring it uncovered.

