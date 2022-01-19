Yellowjackets: A deep-cut casting of all the other adult characters

Showtime

A little show about teen cannibals is taking the internet by storm. Showtime's Yellowjackets has amassed huge viewing figures over the course of its 10-episode first season and is hands down one of the best TV shows of 2021. It meshes Lost, Lord of the Flies, Pretty Little Liars and that real life story about the Uruguayan rugby team that crash landed in the Andes Mountains.

The best part about Yellowjackets is the showrunners really know what they're doing. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have planned the full five seasons. All they need now is actors to play the adult versions of teen characters potentially coming into future episodes.

Who should play those characters? Should they also be actors from the '90s? Cast members Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynskey have set a trend. We have thoughts. Let's discuss below.

Van -- Heather Donahue Showtime/Getty Hear us out. Eduardo Sánchez directed the season 1 finale of Yellowjackets. Eduardo Sánchez also directed The Blair Witch Project. What if the adult version of Van -- yes, Van is invincible and 100 percent still alive -- is played by The Blair Witch Project's Heather Donahue. It doesn't matter that she reportedly left acting to become a medical marijuana grower. She looks like Van. Done deal.

Jackie -- Elisha Cuthbert Getty/Showtime She's already played The Girl Next Door, the virginal beauty hiding another side behind her veneer. Should Jackie again appear in Shauna's headspace, this time as her adult self, then give the role to Elisha Cuthbert.

Laura Lee -- Reese Witherspoon Getty/Showtime If Jackie's coming back, then Laura Lee is coming back. This might be the most wishful of thinking, as well as a somewhat distracting cameo, but Reese Witherspoon has already loudly tweeted how much she's a fan of the show (sure, she's since deleted that tweet, but we're not taking that as a bad omen).