'Year on TikTok' feature recaps your 2020 highlights in the viral app

As 2020 winds down, apps like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal and Spotify Wrapped have let users look back on how they spent the year. TikTok is getting in on the action with Year on TikTok, a new in-app feature that lets you look back on 2020.

To see your Year on TikTok, make sure you've downloaded the latest version of the app. From there, tap the Year on TikTok icon on the For You feed or on the Discover page.

Year on TikTok includes most-played tracks, favorite creative effects, top "vibes" based on your most-loved content and more. If you haven't been on the app long enough to have established a "vibe," TikTok will just show you some of the top videos on the app in 2020.

TikTok, which surpassed the 2 billion global download mark early on in the pandemic, released its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends of 2020 in December. The list included creators like Charli D'Amelio, Tabitha Brown and Noah Beck. The viral video category included content like @420Doggface208 listening to Fleetwood Mac's Dreams while skateboarding and sipping cranberry juice. Top hashtags included #YouHaveTo, #TwoPrettyBestFriends and #DontLeaveMe.