On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's review of Amazon's new Alexa-powered microwave.
- CNET's review of Amazon's new Fire TV Recast DVR.
- About 70 groups call on Facebook to allow all its users to appeal the removal of posts.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Yeah, Amazon even makes an Alexa-powered microwave now (The 3:59, Ep. 490)
