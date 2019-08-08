Yankees, White Sox will make Field of Dreams come true in 2020

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's been 30 years since Kevin Costner trotted across an Iowa cornfield and into our sports-loving hearts in Field of Dreams. Major League Baseball will honor the movie with the ultimate tribute in 2020 when the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play a real professional game there.

Field of Dreams is about a corn farmer (Costner) who hears a voice that spurs him to build a baseball diamond. He plows down his corn and makes the field despite the financial hardship. His vision ties into the infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal that involved accusations of White Sox players throwing the World Series for money.

Don't expect any ghosts of former pro players to appear at the 2020 game. It will be a real game that counts in the regular season standings, and will air on the Fox network on Aug. 13, 2020.

MLB is building a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark at the Dyersville farm where the movie was filmed. The new field will be located near the current tourist ballpark site and will have a view of the surrounding cornfield.

Construction for the ballpark starts next week. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa," commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com.

Both the Yankees and White Sox have shared altered versions of the Field of Dreams movie poster on Twitter.

MLB Field of Dreams is becoming a reality and we're excited to be a part of it next season.



Fans have long made pilgrimages to the Iowa farm where the movie was set. This for-real MLB game will elevate the dream to an even higher level. Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa.