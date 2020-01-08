Yale's smart storage and delivery lineup secures your stuff

Yale

CES 2020

Yale, and its parent company Assa Abloy are known for making door locks, but today the company announced a lineup of smart storage and delivery products designed to keep your valuables safe with lock-style smarts and the Yale Access mobile app. Let's take a look at the new Yale Smart Delivery Box, Yale Smart Cabinet Lock and Yale Smart Safe.

All three of these products are compatible with the Yale Access mobile app and Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for monitoring your devices remotely and sharing access with friends and family. They're also compatible with the Yale Keypad, which allows access via an entry code.

Yale Smart Cabinet Lock

The Smart Cabinet Lock is a two-piece set designed to sit just inside your cabinets or drawers. It's pitched as a way to keep items out of the reach of children or monitor an elderly loved one's medicine cabinet. With the Yale Access app, you'll get notifications whenever it's opened or closed.

The lock mounts with 3M adhesive or screws, and includes a green release button that glows in the dark in case a child accidentally climbs into a locking space. The Smart Cabinet Lock will be available in spring 2020 for $79 (about £60 or AU$115) or $129 with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

Yale Smart Safe

Yale expands into smart safes with this new model for 2020. The Smart Safe can be placed anywhere or mounted to the floor. Like the Smart Cabinet Lock, the Yale Access app connectivity means you can remotely lock or unlock your safe, as well as grant access and see the safe's current status. There's also a physical keypad. The Smart Safe will be available in spring 2020 for $229 on its own or $279 with a Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

Yale Smart Delivery Box

Yale worked with backyard toy set maker Step2 to come up with the design and materials for the Yale Smart Delivery Box, which is designed to sit on your front porch or anywhere you often receive deliveries. When the box is opened and a delivery is placed inside, it will lock itself and send you a notification.

In the Yale Access app, you'll see the access history and be able to share it with others. The box is be available in spring 2020 for $229 on its own. It'll cost $279 with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge or $299 with a cooler bag insert to keep food deliveries fresh. I should note, this isn't the first delivery box solution we've seen. There are others, such as the BoxLock, already out in the market. What's interesting here is the insulation option for grocery delivery and the remote monitoring for alerts from anywhere.