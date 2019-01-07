Yale expands its Assure touchscreen locks, partners up with Ring and Arlo

Yale

Smart lock maker Yale has a lot of news to discuss here at CES. Yes, it has a new lock, but it's the ties to other smart home ecosystems that might be of the most interest.

The new lock is the Assure Lever Lock, a new entrant in its keyless smart lock line. Joining the deadbolt-compatible Assure Lock SL, the Assure Lever Lock is aimed at doors that lack a deadbolt -- the company offers basement and side doors as examples. As a member of the Assure line, it uses a digital touchpad to control access. It has no traditional keyway, and by virtue of swappable wireless modules, you can integrate it into either a Z-Wave, Zigbee or August Smart Lock-compatible smart home ecosystem.

Pricing for the Assure Lever Lock lands between $150 and $300 when it launches this spring, depending on the connection module. Beyond that single lock, Yale's new partnerships with Ring and Arlo maybe of more general interest to smart home enthusiasts.

For all of its Real Living Smart Locks, including the Assure line, Yale is adding an integration with the Ring Alarm home security system. If you tie the lock into the Ring security system, you can disarm it simply by unlocking your Yale lock. Yale sister company August will also tie in with Ring Alarm via its August Smart Lock Pro, which gets the integration later this year.

On the Arlo side, Yale is building ties to the newly announced Works with Arlo smart home ecosystem, and you'll be able to control your Yale lock from within the Arlo app itself.

For fans of consumer choice and flexibility, these cross-platform integrations are welcome in the smart home. The more products from different companies work together, the less risk that you'll hit a dead end when you're trying to automate functions between different devices in your home.

The risk is that with more points of access into a network, the more potential there is for systems to fail or for bad actors to find a way in.

Now playing: Watch this: Put an August brain in your Yale smart lock with this...

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.