Yakuza 3 lands on PS4 as part of Yakuza Remastered Collection

Sega

Sega on Tuesday confirmed that its bringing its action-adventure game series Yakuza to the PlayStation 4 as part of the Yakuza Remastered Collection. It'll include remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5, which were all previously only available on the PS3.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection costs $59.99, but each game in the collection will be made available at a different date. Yakuza 3 is available as of Tuesday while Yakuza 4 comes out on Oct. 29 and Yakuza 5 will release on Feb. 11, 2020. Sega also plans to release a physical Yakuza collection for the PS4 on that date.

Each entry will be remastered at 1080p/60fps and have its localization "repolished," according to Sam Mullen, director of production for Sega of America. Also, content cut from earlier versions of the game will be added back in. For example, when Yakuza 3 came out in 2010, players found the publisher removed hostess bars and quizzes about Japan to make the game more accessible to international audiences.

News of the collection came early on Tuesday when one Twitter user saw it available in the Brazil PlayStation Store.

@Wario64 psn br yakuza collection remaster ps4 pic.twitter.com/O5cq9shekj — s e l f - HIStory fan (@jrafaelpg) August 20, 2019

The Yakuza series is Sega's long-running Japanese mafia franchise -- known in Japan as Ryū ga Gotoku --

that originated on the PS2. Players take the role of Kazuma Kiryu, an officer in the Tojo Clan who went to jail for a murder he didn't commit. Since his return to the streets, he's found himself embroiled in various plots by other clans to usurp power in the Tokyo underworld. Kiryu takes it upon himself to figure out who's ultimately behind these power grabs and takes them down. Yakuza 4 and 5 introduced additional characters that players control in order to discover who's pulling the strings.