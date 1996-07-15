Yahoo offers personalized news

Yahoo will today begin to offer users personalized news and notify them when new Web sites are launched.

Called My Yahoo, the free server-based site, allows users to customize the information they want to receive including stock quotes, local weather, sports scores, and company press releases.

The My Agent button, another feature in the service, allows users to read about music, movies, and books that match their interest. My Agent also allows users to communicate with others who have similar interests.

