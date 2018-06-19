Yahoo Mail mobile gets a modest makeover, launches for Android Go

Enlarge Image Yahoo

If you can't be the heavyweight, go for lightweight seems to be Yahoo Mail's strategy for its latest round of updates: Its mobile site gets more app-like features, plus the company launched a new app targeting Android Go.

Yes, people still use Yahoo Mail -- it has almost 230 million active users, despite being the victim of a huge data breach recently.

The Android Go app is a smaller, more lightweight version than the standard app, in keeping with the typical Android Go phone owner -- markets where people need inexpensive phones that can operate on low-bandwidth or spotty networks.

The mobile site update adds swipe to delete and mark as read, a pop-out sidebar for folders, color themes and email-address suggestions, which make it look and feel more like an app. It also adds support for Android's ability to add browser shortcuts to your home screen.