Yahoo Answers is finally being shut down

Yahoo has announced it's shuttering its Answers website next month. Yahoo Answers will go into read-only mode and won't allow users to post new questions or answers as of April 20, and on May 4 the site will be taken down completely, redirecting people to the Yahoo home page.

Yahoo Answers users can request to download their old data, including questions and answers they've posted, before June 30 before it disappears, as reported earlier Monday by The Verge.

In an FAQ, Yahoo says answer seekers can instead "visit Yahoo Search for answers and information from the web" and Yahoo's COVID-19 page "for specific info and resources around the coronavirus pandemic."

Yahoo Answers originally launched in 2005, with categories including finance, cars, internet, electronics, education, entertainment, health, news and parenting. A glimpse of the current home page shows questions about politics appear to be the top interest now, with alt-right conspiracy theories taking up many of the top spots.

The old message board, where users could rack up points by posting questions and answers, does not require any special knowledge from users before allowing them to post what they believed to be the answer to others' questions.