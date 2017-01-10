Ya-who? What's left of Yahoo after Marissa Mayer goes (The 3:59, Ep. 160)

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ahead of a planned sale of its core business to Verizon, Yahoo this week made a few adjustments to what will be left of its company after the deal.

First off, the Yahoo name will be changed to Altaba, in reference to a huge stake in Alibaba the remaining company will still hold. Also, CEO Marissa Mayer will step down from the board. Though these moves aren't really a surprise, we discuss how the changes may signal that the deal is moving forward, after Yahoo's disclosure of two massive hacks endangered the acquisition.

Also on the podcast, we discuss what constitutes a robot and talk about warnings of a new scam involving Amazon gift cards.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Ya-who? What's left of Yahoo after Marissa Mayer is gone (The 3:59, Ep. 160) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher