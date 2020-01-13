CES 2020

Last year, the Y-Brush promised nothing short of a potential dental miracle. The strange looking toothbrush was designed to clean all of your teeth in just 10 seconds. Now a year later at CES, the 10-second toothbrush is back in its final form, and this time you can actually buy one. And that's good news because in the landscape of "tech toothbrushes" the Y-Brush offers something that Oral-B and Colgate don't: efficiency.

The French company FasTeesH sought to reimagine how we brush our teeth. Instead of moving the small head of a regular toothbrush from tooth-to-tooth over the course of 2 minutes, the company's Y-Brush cleans half your mouth in 5 seconds. I know, a record skip can be heard at dental offices across the land. Watch the video below to see me try the Y-Brush out at CES.

The Y-Brush resembles a sports mouthguard packed with nylon bristles. The motor inside the small trapezoid-shaped handle vibrates to clean all your teeth at once on the top or bottom of your mouth.

And what does that efficiency cost you? The Y-Brush costs $125. For comparison, Colgate's smart electric toothbrush costs $100 and Oral-B's Bluetooth equipped Genius Pro 8000 toothbrush costs $180. You can order the Y-Brush online but it won't ship until March.

Angela Lang/CNET

The unique toothbrush has been tested in-vitro as well as with a research panel of 3,000 consumers. The Y-Brush will undergo a clinical study in France over the coming months. While the Y-Brush is changing the way you brush your teeth, you still need to floss regularly.

