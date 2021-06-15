Xiaomi's second foldable phone could be released this year, reports say

Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched its first-ever foldable smartphone in March, and now tipsters claim the Chinese company is getting ready to launch a new one before the end of this year.

The upcoming foldable, which could be unveiled as early as the fourth quarter, will bring upgrades to the display and hinge, based on specs shared by Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker, on Weibo.

The post reveals that it'll fold inward, meaning it will open and close like a book just like Samsung's Galaxy Fold lineup and Huawei's Mate X2, and will depend on an inner screen supplied by Samsung, which will support a high refresh rate.

Now playing: Watch this: Mi 11 Ultra hands-on: Xiaomi's superphone has plenty...

In addition, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will run on Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset and a large 5,000 mAh, battery, according to Digital Chat Station's post. Like Xiaomi's first foldable phone, the camera module of the upcoming one will be headlined by a 108-megapixel shooter, the post says, alongside a liquid lens, which supports 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi officially forayed into the foldable phone space back in March, with the $1,500 Mi Mix Fold, but it received a China-only release. That phone includes a Snapdragon 888 processor, a Harman Kardon quad-speaker setup, a 5,020mAh double-cell battery and speedy 67W charging support.

Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.