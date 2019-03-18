Xiaomi's newest phone costs just over $100

Samsung showed off its Galaxy Fold phone-tablet hybrid last February, but it was outshone even earlier than that by Xiaomi's own foldable effort. The Chinese electronics maker is hoping to show it's a company that can do even more: Not only compete with super-premium devices from bigger companies, but make phones for those on a budget.
Xiaomi on Monday revealed its latest phone, the Redmi 7. Starting at 699 Chinese yuan, or just $105, AU$145 or £80, the slick-looking device manages to be notably inexpensive even in an increasingly crowded field of inexpensive phones.
For that price you'll get a 6.26-inch device powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There's a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-camera combo at the back, with an 8-megapixel camera up front. For some extra cash, you can get a Redmi 7 with more memory; 3GB RAM and 32GB storage fetches 799 yuan ($120, AU$170 £89), while 4GB and 64GB will cost 999 yuan ($150, AU$190, £100).
The phone is a little brother of sorts to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has a 48-megapixel rear camera and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor and 6GB RAM.
Those looking for a bargain will, as with all Xiaomi phones, have to import one from China, India or Europe, where Xiaomi officially sells its phones. If you're in the US and looking for a great phone that doesn't break the bank, check out the Moto G6 or Moto G6 Play.
