Xiaomi's new gaming phone probably has more RAM than your laptop

Xiaomi

On Monday Xiaomi announced the Black Shark 2, its third gaming phone. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM -- 4GB more RAM than you'll find in new MacBook Pro and Dell XPS laptops.

That's the first of several big numbers on the Black Shark 2's resume. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. On the back you'll find a 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual-camera combo to match the 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes in four configurations, starting with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and up to the aforementioned 12GB RAM, 256GB model.

Plus, its 6.39-inch OLED screen has a Samsung-made in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone lets you map buttons onscreen, meaning you're not limited by physical buttons.

Perhaps the craziest number here is the price tag. The entry-level model sells for 3,200 Chinese yuan ($475, AU$670, £360), while the most robust variant will fetch 4,200 Chinese yuan ($625, AU$880, £470). That's not exactly cheap, but t's below what you'd expect for such a high-spec device. The phone, however, is currently only announced for China.

Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 looks promising, but it's not the only phone vying for the attention of gamers. Asus' ROG Phone came with a bevy of crazy features, and Razer has thus far released two gaming phones.