Xiaomi's new gaming phone probably has more RAM than your laptop

On Monday Xiaomi announced the Black Shark 2, its third gaming phone. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM -- 4GB more RAM than you'll find in new MacBook Pro and Dell XPS laptops.
That's the first of several big numbers on the Black Shark 2's resume. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. On the back you'll find a 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual-camera combo to match the 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes in four configurations, starting with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and up to the aforementioned 12GB RAM, 256GB model.
Plus, its 6.39-inch OLED screen has a Samsung-made in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone lets you map buttons onscreen, meaning you're not limited by physical buttons.
Perhaps the craziest number here is the price tag. The entry-level model sells for 3,200 Chinese yuan ($475, AU$670, £360), while the most robust variant will fetch 4,200 Chinese yuan ($625, AU$880, £470). That's not exactly cheap, but t's below what you'd expect for such a high-spec device. The phone, however, is currently only announced for China.
Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 looks promising, but it's not the only phone vying for the attention of gamers. Asus' ROG Phone came with a bevy of crazy features, and Razer has thus far released two gaming phones.
