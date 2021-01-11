CES 2021 Day 1 Gorillas test positive for coronavirus Kohler's CES 2021 bathroom designs TCL rollable phone concept LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES Parler app goes offline

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9T is an affordable 5G phone... if you can find one

Xiaomi's newest budget-friendly 5G phone could be yours for roughly $240, but you'll probably have to import it into the US.

screenshot-2021-01-08-at-2-34-39-pm.png

Redmi Note 9T

 Xiaomi

The Redmi Note series is one of Xiaomi's most successful family of devices, best known for offering plenty of fancy features in an affordable package. And the next-gen Redmi Note 9T, launched on Friday, appears to be no different. 

The hefty budget handset has several premium features including dual stereo speakers, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a large battery (5,000-mAh), which the company says has a "multiday" lifespan. What allowed Xiaomi to save on costs was building the 9T with an LCD display and a midrange processor in the form of the Mediatek's Dimensity 800U chipset. 

screenshot-2021-01-08-at-2-49-14-pm.png

The Redmi Note 9T has three cameras on its rear, led by a 48-megapixel main shooter.

 Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Also new to the Redmi Note line (for the world outside China, at least) is 5G. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 5G line earlier, but that series was only available in China. With the Redmi Note 9T line, Xiaomi is expanding that affordable 5G experience to overseas shoppers. However, it's unlikely these phones will arrive stateside, even though the company's sales are growing quickly in parts of Europe and Africa. 

Redmi Note 9T comes in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. Both are now available for purchase via Xiaomi's official sales channels at an early bird price of 199 euros (converts to approximately $240, £180, AU$315) and 249 euros (converts to approximately $300, £220, AU$390).

screenshot-2021-01-08-at-2-42-05-pm.png

Redmi 9T

 Xiaomi

Alongside the Redmi Note 9T, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9T (seen in the image above). It too offers high-end features including a huge battery and fast-wired charging for a price range that's expected to be affordable. For specifics, take a look at the chart below.

Key Specs: Redmi Note 9T vs. Redmi 9T


 Redmi Note 9T Redmi 9T
Display size, resolution 6.53-inch LCD, FHD Plus 6.53-inch LCD, FHD Plus
Camera 48-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel (macro), 2-megapixel (depth) 48-megapixel (main) 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) 2-megapixel (macro) 2-megapixel (depth)
Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 8-megapixel
Weight 199 grams 198 grams
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 800U Snapdragon 662
RAM/Storage 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB N/A
Expandable Storage N/A Up to 512GB
Battery 5,000 mAh 6,000 mAh
Connector USB-C USB-C