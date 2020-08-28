Xiaomi will include invisible under-display camera in 2021 phone

Ian Knighton/CNET

Xiaomi teased its under-display phone camera last year, and this week confirmed that it'll be available in one of its 2021 phones. The version we'll see -- or not see, since it's invisible -- will be the third iteration of the technology, the Chinese phone maker said in a blog post.

"In the third-generation of Under-Display Camera Technology, Xiaomi has greatly improved the full-screen effect through self-developed pixel arrangement, and through the optimization of the camera algorithm, allowing it to show the same performance as conventional front cameras," it wrote.

Those improvements were enough to put the technology into mass production, it noted.

However, it seems that Xiaomi won't be the first Chinese company to release a phone with this feature. Earlier this month, ZTE said it'll unveil the Axon 20 5G, which it touted as the "world's first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera," on Sept. 1.