The US Defense Department will remove Xiaomi from a list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, a Tuesday legal filing revealed. It was added during the final days of the Trump administration in January, but a US federal judge temporarily blocked the ban in March.

Neither Xiaomi nor the Defense Department immediately responded to requests for comment.

