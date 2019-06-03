Xiaomi shows off camera built into display

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's future phones could have an in-screen camera, the Chinese phone maker revealed Monday alongside a video.

"Do you want a sneak peek at the future?" the tweet says. "Here you go ... introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!"

Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go...introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology!#Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1 — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) June 3, 2019

Xiaomi SVP Wang Xiang tweeted more detail on the under-display camera technology, calling it "the ultimate solution for a Full Screen Display coexisting with a front camera."

"Xiaomi is currently exploring the possibility of hiding the front-facing camera under the display," his tweet reveals. "When the selfie camera is activated, the display area over the camera lens becomes transparent in an instant, allowing light to enter."

The technology features a small area over the 20MP camera with a transparent display, made using high-transmittance, low-reflective glass.

"The transparent display doubles as the camera lens," Xiaomi explained. "By allowing more light into the lens, the display-embedded camera combo is able to produce perfect selfies, clear and crisper than the pinhole camera solution when the camera is activated."

Xiaomi's Under-Display Camera Technology could be the ultimate solution for a Full Screen Display coexisting with a front camera! RT if you love it. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/8e7EdEBn8J — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) June 3, 2019

Earlier Monday, Xiaomi tweeted that its new Mi 9 member will launch in 10 days, on June 12.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 was unveiled in February, with the front-facing camera appearing via a tiny teardrop-shaped hole rather than a notch.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 also has three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto for 2x zoom and a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor; 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 12GB of onboard storage; a 6.39-inch AMOLED display in full HD+; and a 3,300mAh battery with 20W wireless charging.