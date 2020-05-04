Xiaomi releases browser update after accusations it collects private browsing data

Érika García / CNET

Xiaomi announced it has released software updates for its three browser apps on Monday after facing accusations it's been collecting private data from people who use its phones and web browser apps.

In a blog post, Xiaomi said users of its three browser apps, Mi Brower, Mi Browser Pro, and Mint Browser, can choose to switch off aggregated data collection while on incognito mode after installing the update. The software update was rolled out on Google Play.

"We believe this functionality, in combination with our approach of maintaining aggregated data in non-identifiable form, goes beyond any legal requirements and demonstrates our company's commitment to user privacy," the company said in its post.

The release of the software update comes after a Forbes report published last Thursday raised concerns the Chinese phone maker is collecting private data on the websites users visit as well as granular information about apps used and files opened on devices.

The report cited multiple security researchers, including one who said that the default Xiaomi browser on his Redmi Note 8, "recorded all the sites he visited, including search engine queries" and "every item viewed on a news feed feature of the Xiaomi software" when he used it. The researcher, Gabi Cirlig, told Forbes that this tracking appeared to happen even when browsing in incognito or private mode. The Redmi Note 8 is one of Xiaomi's best-selling phones and was the top-selling Android phone globally at the end last year.

In response to the report, Xiaomi defended its practices last week saying it's "fully compliant with user privacy protection laws and regulations in the countries and regions we operate in."