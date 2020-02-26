Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was the must-have Android at the end of 2019, data shows

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iPhone XR might've been the best selling phone of 2019, but data from market analyst Canalys shows that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the best-selling Android at the end of 2019. The device claimed the top spot in Quarter 4 in global sales. The brand's Redmi Note 7 was also a hot item last year, according to the data.

Behind the Redmi Note 8, best selling phones for Q4 included Samsung's Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Redmi Note 8 was announced last August and released the following month. The phone features a 6.3-inch screen with Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, a 48MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera. it also runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Originally published Feb. 26 at 12:49 p.m. PT.

Update, at 12:55 p.m. PT: Adds phone specs.