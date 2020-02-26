Apple's iPhone XR might've been the best selling phone of 2019, but data from market analyst Canalys shows that Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the best-selling Android at the end of 2019. The device claimed the top spot in Quarter 4 in global sales. The brand's Redmi Note 7 was also a hot item last year, according to the data.
Behind the Redmi Note 8, best selling phones for Q4 included Samsung's Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Read more: Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro 5G: Release date, specs, price, features and a 108-megapixel camera
The Redmi Note 8 was announced last August and released the following month. The phone features a 6.3-inch screen with Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, a 48MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera. it also runs on Android 9.0 Pie.
Originally published Feb. 26 at 12:49 p.m. PT.
Update, at 12:55 p.m. PT: Adds phone specs.
Discuss: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was the must-have Android at the end of 2019, data shows
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.