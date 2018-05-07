Xiaomi phones are heading to France and Italy later this month

Aloysius Low/CNET

It's a big month for Chinese phone maker Xiaomi and it's only been a week. Thus far, the company has filed for an IPO and announced a spate of upcoming rollouts in Europe and a partnership with Three in the UK. Now we know dates for at least two of the countries: France on May 22 and Italy on May 24.

Xiaomi's the fourth largest phone manufacturer, and until now has been limited to large markets such as China and India. it makes some nice phones, like the the Mi Mix 2 and Mi 6, that we've been able to review via our CNET Singapore office. It will be interesting to see if the company can move up its rank after its phones become more widely available.

Though the company has said it plans to come to the US by 2019, given the current trade tensions with China, who knows when or if that will happen, at least for the foreseeable future.