Xiaomi Mi 8 coming on May 31, follow up to great budget Mi 6

Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi delivers excellent budget phones that have thus far not been easily available in the US. Given the rumor that they'll be venturing onto our shores as early as this year, hopefully the eighth-anniversary Mi 8 the company teased Tuesday for a May 31 launch will be the first.

BIG announcement Mi fans. The brand new #Mi8, a nod to our 8th anniversary, is coming on 31 May. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UGwmwO7Xi0 — Mi (@xiaomi) May 22, 2018

The follow up to the Mi 6, which we called "the best phone you can't get," the Mi 8 has, according to Android Headlines:

In-display fingerprint scanner



6-inch screen with a notch



3D face scanning



Snapdragon 845 processor



6GB and 8GB options with 64GB or 128GB of storage



Wireless charging

"AI" camera

Prices starting at 2,799 yuan (roughly $440, £330 or AU$580)



We saw Xiaomi's flagship Mi Mix 2s in March, and it sounds like the M8 has many similar specs at a lower price.