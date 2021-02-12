Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leak points to 120x zoom and 2 displays

Tech Buff PH

Xiaomi's Mi 11 may have just launched earlier this month, but the Chinese phone-maker may be close to releasing a step-up model called the Mi 11 Ultra. The new phone, which was leaked by Filipino YouTuber Tech Buff PH in a video before being pulled (a mirrored version is still online though), appears set to take on top 2021 flagships like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Specs, as noted by XDA-Developers, include a 120Hz 6.8-inch curved OLED with a WQHD Plus resolution, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor and support for 67-watt fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10-watt reverse wireless charging to more quickly pass power to other accessories such as wireless headphones or a friend's phone.

Most interesting, however, appears to be the rear cameras. Per the YouTube video, the rear camera will have a 50-megapixel main sensor as well as a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto zoom. Text on the camera bump lists "120X" which would exceed the 100x digital Space Zoom feature on Samsung's recent Ultra versions of the S20, S21 and Note 20. It was not clear what the optical zoom on the periscope lens might be.

The rear camera also appears to have a tiny second display that mirrors what's on the main screen and could potentially be used to take selfies with the better cameras. The display was briefly powered on in the video but it didn't reveal much more than mirroring what was happening on the front.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.