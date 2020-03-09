Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Launching in late March with 5G and 108 MP camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its inaugural phones for 2020, kickstarting its ambitious pledge to launch more than 10 5G phones in 2020. The world's fourth largest phone maker unveiled its best-in-class Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on Feb. 13 to the Chinese market at an online event in Beijing, launching on the same week as the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

Like many of its peers, Xiaomi was forced to revise its plans for an international launch after organizers pulled the plug on Mobile World Congress 2020 over novel coronavirus fears. After much speculation, Xiaomi finally confirmed a March 27th launch date for the new phones, so stay tuned to this article for updates. Until then, here's what you can expect out of the much-awaited Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro.

Enough waiting!



See you on March 27th!



Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 6, 2020

Flagship-level specs

Xiaomi's Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro seem to fit all the criteria of a premium flagship and offers considerable upgrades in terms of hardware. Both phones feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, 90Hz refresh rates, a 4,500-mAh battery, and its astonishing 108-megapixel camera, which first made its debut last year on the Mi Note 10 series and was actually co-developed by Samsung though it did not feature in the South Korean company's phones. The Mi 10's rear camera also has a 13-megapixel wide angle lens and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor, but surprisingly it does not have a telephoto lens.

Another feature that has found praise is the Mi 9's dual stereo speaker system -- something that has not featured in Xiaomi phones since the Mi 6.

Aggressively priced

One can't talk about Xiaomi and not talk pricing. With a four-lens camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel sensor and top-notch battery power, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series is nearly up there with the Samsung S20 line in terms of its impressive internals, but it also has a noticeably lower price. Based on prices from its China launch, the Mi 10 starts at roughly $570 (which converts to about £440 or AU$865), while the Mi 10 Pro starts at approximately $715, much lower than $1,000 starting price for the base S20 model. Still, the Mi 10 Pro is a considerable 37% more expensive than its Mi 9 Pro predecessor that cost $520. Both have been in available in China since Feb. 14 and Feb. 18 respectively.

Xiaomi has cultivated a reputation for producing quality phones at affordable prices. But the Beijing-based company hasn't enjoyed much recent success domestically, and instead has made an aggressive push into international markets with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide. The US market however, has proven elusive for Xiaomi so far, especially in light of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

