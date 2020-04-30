Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 9 phone with a $199 price tag

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET

Xiaomi, the fourth largest cell phone developer in the world, announced its new Note 9 smart phone in an online launch event today. While the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S was announced in March, the 9 brings a new design and slew of new features at a price ranging from $199-$249 (depending on storage).

Arguably the biggest draw of the Redmi Note 9 is its quad-camera, which boasts four lenses, including one 48-megapixel and one 118-degree wide angle lens. The phone will also feature a 13 MP front camera, a 5020 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 will come in two variations -- one with 64GB of memory and 3GB of RAM, and one with 128GB and 4GB of RAM. The prices will be $199 and $249, respectively, although Xiaomi did not announce an official release date for the new model.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to requests for further comment on availability.