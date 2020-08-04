xCloud gaming service scores custom accessories, like Razer Kishi Xbox version

Lori Grunin/CNET

Microsoft's xCloud cloud-gaming service is getting some accessories of its own. Along with today's news that the service will be launching on Sept. 15 as part of its $15/month XBox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the company heralded new mobile entries in its Designed for Xbox line, in this case just slightly modified versions of existing third-party products.

Mobile controllers are essential for playing many console and PC games remotely on mobile devices, since they're not really designed for use with touch screens and many don't translate well.

The $100 Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Controller for Android (Xbox) is just the Kishi -- a pair of paddles that clip on either end of your phone, connecting through the USB-C port -- with Xbox-specific button labels. It's available now.

I liked the Kishi when I reviewed it in back in early June and while those relabeled buttons seem like a small tweak, that's one of the things I found frustrating about it: For those of us who constantly use the wrong button because we can't remember the mappings, it's a big deal. And don't worry, it works with other services and games as well.

PowerA

Other accessories Microsoft's highlighting for the launch include the $100 Xbox model of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless; the $70 PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile, a version of its XP5-A Bluetooth controller whose standout feature is a 3000mAh battery to charge your phone, that's shipping on Sept 15 and includes the company's Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers; and a new $50 8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android for those who prefer the Nintendo NES controller experience, slated to ship Sept 21 but already available for preorder on Amazon.