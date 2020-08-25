Xbox unveils spectacularly '80s Wonder Woman 1984-inspired consoles

Microsoft

Microsoft on Tuesday brought us back to the '80s with a trio of custom Xbox One X consoles inspired by the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. It follows the movie getting a new trailer during last weekend's DC FanDome.

"Inspired by the iconic armor and outfits worn by the powerful female leads of the movie comes three custom consoles like you've never seen them before," Aaron Greenberg, marketing manager for Xbox games, wrote in a blog post.

The Golden Armor console is based on the awesome outfit Gal Gadot's hero wears into battle. It's made of 24-carat gold leaves and comes with a matching controller. This console is being auctioned off on Charitybuzz to support Together for Her, which is assisting victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lasso of Truth model is a more subtle shade of color, with Wonder Woman's iconic lasso circling the logo. The colorful controller matches the logo, and you can win one of these by simply liking or retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

For the third console, Microsoft was inspired by the villainous Cheetah.