Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to be restocked at Walmart on March 25

Hoping for another chance to buy one of the hottest products on the planet? Demand for next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5 continues to greatly outstrip their meager supply, as evidenced by the long queues and fast sellouts whenever inventory arrives at a store. But every once in a while there's an opportunity to score a box, and this week might be your shot.

Most of the time, we have barely an hour's notice about upcoming inventory drops, but this week we knew days in advance. Walmart.com and the Walmart app will have the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on sale starting at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Thursday, March 25. There's no indication, however, that the PS5 will be available in this next round.

The consoles are available for delivery only. And be prepared: Based on past experience, you may end up waiting in a queue, only to face the dreaded "sold out" message.

You can improve your odds by opening the store pages in multiple web browsers and on other devices (your PC, your phone, your tablet).

