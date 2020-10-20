CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Stimulus negotiation reckoning NASA Osiris-Rex MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 The Haunting of Bly Manor ending AOC starts Twitch channel Walmart Black Friday

Xbox Series X will play Halo: The Master Chief Collection up to 4K 120FPS

The classics will be optimized for the next-gen console on Nov. 17.

Listen
- 00:49
halo-the-master-chief-collection-halo-3-scaled

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting a visual and frame rate upgrade on Xbox Series X and S.

 343 Industries

We're not getting Halo Infinite until sometime next year, but old games in the iconic first-person shooter franchise are getting a boost on Xbox Series X and S. Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be optimized for the next-gen console on Nov. 17, Microsoft revealed Tuesday. 

The update will let the collection run at 120 FPS in campaign and multiplayer, and the games' visuals will be boosted "up to 4K" on the more powerful Series X. It'll also add cross-gen play, so you'll be able to play with friends who aren't upgrading to Microsoft's new consoles.

"All these upgrades are free to anyone who owns the game or is in Xbox Game Pass!" Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tweeted.

The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach and Halo 4. The only mainline game it's missing is Halo 5: Guardians, but series developer 343 Industries implied that it's unlikely to be added.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X full preview: we look at everything
12:57