Xbox Series X will play Halo: The Master Chief Collection up to 4K 120FPS

343 Industries

We're not getting Halo Infinite until sometime next year, but old games in the iconic first-person shooter franchise are getting a boost on Xbox Series X and S. Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be optimized for the next-gen console on Nov. 17, Microsoft revealed Tuesday.

The update will let the collection run at 120 FPS in campaign and multiplayer, and the games' visuals will be boosted "up to 4K" on the more powerful Series X. It'll also add cross-gen play, so you'll be able to play with friends who aren't upgrading to Microsoft's new consoles.

"All these upgrades are free to anyone who owns the game or is in Xbox Game Pass!" Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tweeted.

The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach and Halo 4. The only mainline game it's missing is Halo 5: Guardians, but series developer 343 Industries implied that it's unlikely to be added.