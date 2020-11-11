CNET también está disponible en español.

Xbox Series X teardown reveals it's all about cooling

iFixit found Microsoft's chunky next-gen console is designed to be cool and quiet.

iFixit revealed all of the Xbox Series X parts.

 iFixit

The Xbox Series X came out Tuesday, and iFixit wasted no time in opening one up. The repair site's teardown revealed that Microsoft included plenty of parts to keep the next-gen console cool, including a big fan, heatsink and thermal paste.

However, the site also highlighted that the optical drive's internal circuit board is paired to the console's motherboard, so it'll be difficult to replace. The SSD is also tough to get at.

