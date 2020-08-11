CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2020 Perseid meteor shower Qualcomm wins in FTC lawsuit appeal Weekly $400 unemployment benefit Mozilla cutting 250 jobs Google Maps returns to the Apple Watch Minecraft: Education Edition on Chromebooks

Xbox Series X officially launching this November

Microsoft's next console is coming soon, but you'll have to wait until 2021 for Halo Infinite.

Listen
- 00:28
xbox-series-x-tech-inline1
Microsoft

We finally know when we'll see the next Xbox. Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X this November. The tech giant announced the news on Tuesday and it looks like they will deliver on the promised timeframe of the 2020 holiday season. 

The news comes with a caveat as one of the biggest launch titles for console -- Halo Infinite -- the next chapter in the long running Halo series of video games, will be delayed to 2021 after initially targeting a similar holiday 2020 release window.

Microsoft announced the refined release window on Tuesday via a blog post, perhaps to help soften the blow of the Halo Infinite delay. 343 Industries, the team behind Halo Infinite, announced the delay on Twitter: 

This is a developing story. 