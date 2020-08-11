Xbox Series X officially launching this November

We finally know when we'll see the next Xbox. Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X this November. The tech giant announced the news on Tuesday and it looks like they will deliver on the promised timeframe of the 2020 holiday season.
The news comes with a caveat as one of the biggest launch titles for console -- Halo Infinite -- the next chapter in the long running Halo series of video games, will be delayed to 2021 after initially targeting a similar holiday 2020 release window.
Microsoft announced the refined release window on Tuesday via a blog post, perhaps to help soften the blow of the Halo Infinite delay. 343 Industries, the team behind Halo Infinite, announced the delay on Twitter:
This is a developing story.
