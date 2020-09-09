Xbox Series X launches Nov. 10 for $499

Microsoft

Microsoft's Xbox Series X next-gen console will be out Nov. 10 and cost $499 (£449/AU$749), it said Wednesday. That's the same day as the stripped down Series S, which costs $299 ($249AU$499).

You'll be able to preorders from Tuesday, Sept. 22.

If a single $499 purchase isn't an option, the Series X and Series S will also be available through monthly payments as part of the Xbox All Access program in 12 countries. The Series X will cost $35 per month while the cheaper will be $25 per month. Both provide two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which has been expanded to include an EA Play membership.

With the next gen Xbox consoles revealed, the ball is firmly in Sony's courts -- it has yet to reveal a release date or price for the PS5.

