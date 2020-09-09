Xbox Series X launches Nov. 10 for $499

Microsoft

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console will arrive Nov. 10 and cost $499 (£449/AU$749), the company announced Wednesday. That's the same launch day as the stripped-down Xbox Series S, which will cost $299 (£249/AU$499).

You'll be able to preorder both consoles starting Sept. 22. The consoles will launch without Halo Infinite, a major exclusive from 343 Industries that was recently delayed to 2021. But on Wednesday, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released one week early to coincide with the Series X and Series S launches. Other launch games include Gears Tactics, Dirt 5 and Watch Dogs Legion. You'll also be able to play thousands of games from the original Xbox, the Xbox 360 and the current Xbox One generations.

Read more: Xbox Series X: Here's where you'll be able to preorder

If a single $499 outlay isn't an option, the Series X and Series S can be purchased through monthly payments in 12 countries as part of the Xbox All Access program. The Series X will cost $35 per month while the cheaper console will be $25 per month. Both provide two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which has been expanded to include an EA Play membership.

With the next-gen Xbox consoles revealed, the ball is firmly in Sony's court. It has yet to reveal a release date or price for the PS5.

Read more: Best Xbox One games for 2020