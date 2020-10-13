Xbox Series X launch games: All the titles you can play on day 1

Enlarge Image Microsoft

It's all happening in Microsoft's world. The Xbox Series X and the cheaper, less powerful Series S both sold out of preorders almost immediately, and that came after the huge news that Microsoft is buying Bethesda. Now, both Xbox consoles are already out in the world ahead of the Nov. 10 launch.

Halo Infinite was meant to be platform's the killer app, but it's delayed until next year. So come launch day, what are you actually going to be able to play? The full list of launch titles is below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but Xbox owners can get it two days earlier. The game releases alongside the Series X on Nov. 10, with a PS5 release following on Sony's Nov. 12 console launch date. Time to get your Viking Raider hat on.

Fortnite

Enlarge Image Epic Games

Fortnite's money train is rolling into the next generation of gaming. The battle royale shooter is coming to Xbox Series X on launch day. Epic Games says it'll be optimized for next-gen hardware, but look for bigger changes next year when Fortnite is migrated from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

NBA 2K21

2K

NBA 2K21 released for Xbox One and PS4 in early September -- to mixed reviews -- and will launch alongside the Xbox Series X on Nov. 10.

Dirt 5

Codemasters

What better way to show off next-gen power than with mud? Lots and lots of mud. Well, and cars too. Dirt 5 launches on the Xbox One and PS4 on Nov. 6, with a Series X release following on Nov. 10.

Enlarge Image 2K Software

Borderlands 3 is coming to both the Xbox Series X and PS5on their respective launch days. It takes the Xbox One/PS4 version and kicks it up to 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second (or 1440p resolution for the Series S). More importantly, there'll be gameplay upgrades: The inclusion of local split-screen co-op play, a new game mode, and added skill trees for all character classes. Best of all, if you already own it on Xbox One you can play it on your Series S/X for free.

Bright Memory

AGM Playism

Bright Memory is a game from Chinese developer FYQD Personal Studio, one that's kind of like a gritty, first-person version of Devil May Cry. It's a first-person shooter where you'll also wield a sword and several futuristic powers. An updated version of the game, Bright Memory Infinite, is coming out next year.

Marvel's Avengers

Enlarge Image Square Enix

After some delay, Marvel's Avengers assembled on current-gen consoles in early September. The game will be available at launch for both next-gen consoles, too. Even better, if you bought the game on Xbox One, you'll be able to transfer it over to the Series X (or PS4 to PS5) for free.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Enhance

The Tetris Effect was a surprise hit, and one of the best games of 2018. Connected is a multiplayer expansion exclusive to Windows and Xbox, but it appears to be a big expansion. Consider Connected "the 2.0 version of Tetris Effect," says the game's publisher.

Observer: System Redux

Aspyr

Are you into a good ol' fashion scare? Observer: System Redux is one to go for on launch day. It's a psychological horror game that has you exploring a slum in post-apocalyptic Krakow. It's a remastered and expanded version of 2017's excellent Observer PC game.

The Falconeer

Wired Productions

The Falconeer is an aerial dogfighting game that mixes open-air combat with open-world exploration. It looks like the lovechild of Star Fox and, thanks to its charming art style, Sea of Thieves. You control what appears to be a mechanized falcon, and will explore the world of Great Ursee.

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs franchise, and takes place in surveillance London. The open-world, slightly dystopian game gets two weeks of next-gen exclusivity on Series X: It'll launch alongside Microsoft's new console on Nov. 10 before coming to the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 24.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sega

Like a Dragon takes the Yakuza formula and makes it more RPG-ee. Based on the Japanese mafia gang, it's got turn-based combat (a departure from the franchise's famous beat-em-up gameplay), as well as a jobs system seen in traditional JRPGs. It was released back in January in Japan, and hits Xbox Series X on launch day.

Smart Delivery: Optimized for Xbox Series X

In addition to the above new games, Microsoft is also optimizing a bunch of Xbox One favorites for the Series X. These will be free to play if you owned the Xbox One versions, and include: