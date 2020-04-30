Xbox Series X First Look event puts games in the spotlight

Microsoft

Microsoft has kept a tight lid on what games for the Xbox Series X will look like since the console was announced last December. That changes on May 7 when Inside Xbox shows what the next-generation will look like.

The First Look event for the Xbox Series X happens at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 7 according to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account Thursday. Games from the company's "global developers partners" will be on display during the show. Microsoft told IGN its first-party games will be shown later in the summer.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

More info to come.