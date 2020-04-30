Microsoft has kept a tight lid on what games for the Xbox Series X will look like since the console was announced last December. That changes on May 7 when Inside Xbox shows what the next-generation will look like.
The First Look event for the Xbox Series X happens at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 7 according to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account Thursday. Games from the company's "global developers partners" will be on display during the show. Microsoft told IGN its first-party games will be shown later in the summer.
More info to come.
Discuss: Xbox Series X First Look event puts games in the spotlight
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.