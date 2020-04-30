CNET también está disponible en español.

Xbox Series X First Look event puts games in the spotlight

Gamers will finally see what Microsoft's next-gen console can do.

Microsoft has kept a tight lid on what games for the Xbox Series X will look like since the console was announced last December. That changes on May 7 when Inside Xbox shows what the next-generation will look like. 

The First Look event for the Xbox Series X happens at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 7 according to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account Thursday. Games from the company's "global developers partners" will be on display during the show. Microsoft told IGN its first-party games will be shown later in the summer. 

More info to come. 