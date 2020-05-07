Xbox Series X event: Assassin's Creed Valhalla and everything just announced

Microsoft

Microsoft finally treated us to some gameplay reveals for its eagerly anticipated Xbox Series X console which is slated to ship late this year. The highlight was Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which lets you go "a-raiding" with longships, in a far more recent and moody English era than previous games. The gameplay will be a lot more hardcore as well, and you get to build settlements.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft debuts gameplay footage of Assassin's Creed...

This was the first of a series of monthly shows about the Xbox Series X, called Xbox 20/20, the company showed off third-party launch titles, all Xbox Series X optimized. The company says there are at least nine games thus far to bear that honor. In July we'll get the same for Microsoft's own Xbox Game Studios games.

Microsoft

One of the big additions to the console is the 1TB SSD that promises to not only make games load faster but also boasts the ability to let users jump right back in where they left off across several games, with a feature called Quick Resume. Another highlight is Smart Delivery -- where supported, if you buy a game for your Xbox One it'll automatically gain the Series X copy and Microsoft will feed your console the appropriate version of the game.

Codemasters' Dirt 5 shows a lot more locations and seasons. A travelogue with drifting. And new cars, of course. Troy Baker and Nolan North provide voices, and there was an allusion to notable cameos.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft shows off Xbox X Series X gameplay for Dirt...

Ebb's Scorn Horror has a creeptastic H.R Giger, Alien-like look. The latter will be available on Game Pass, but didn't show any gameplay, unfortunately..

Deep Silver's Chorus, a single-player game with a sentient starfighter, is coming in 2021.

Paradox will be giving us Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines 2. Dead human puppets. Yikes.

Of course, there's football: Madden 21. Not an Xbox exclusive, but it will support Smart Delivery when it arrives later this year.

Call of the Sea will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Ascent is a co-op action RPG where you have to stop corporations and gangs from taking over while you figure out what's going on. Because that's what you do in cyberpunk.

Bloober's The Medium is about... a medium straddling the real world and a horror-filled otherworld trying to solve a child's murder, with music by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Silent Hill's Akira Yamaoka.

Sega brings its Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which dials the franchise up to 11 in a most Sega-like fashion.

Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus' protagonist is a psycho-kinetic trainee hoping to become an elite warrior.

Second Extinction offers co-op hunting of mutant dinosaurs.