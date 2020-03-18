Microsoft's Xbox Series X will release Thanksgiving 2020 according to Xbox website. This date comes at the same time the company is holding a presentation talking about its new system.
On Monday, Microsoft revealed the specs and hardware for the Xbox Series X.
More info to come.
Xbox Series X coming Thanksgiving 2020
