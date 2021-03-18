Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock coming to Walmart on March 25

Lori Grunin/CNET

Another day, another shot at the hottest products on the planet right now. Demand for Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 game consoles continues to greatly outstrip the supply, as evidenced by the long queues and fast sellouts whenever inventory arrives at a store.

Finally, we have a few days' notice on an upcoming inventory drop: Walmart.com and the Walmart app will have the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on sale starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 25. Sadly, there's no indication the PS5 will be available in this next round.

The consoles are available for delivery only. And be prepared: Based on past experience, you may end up waiting in a queue, only to face the dreaded "sold out" message.

You can improve your odds by opening the store pages in other web browsers and on other devices (PCs, phones, tablets, etc.).

Good luck!

