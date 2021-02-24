Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders available now at GameStop

Ever heard of a little store called GameStop? Maybe a certain recent stock market frenzy will jog your memory. As it happens, the retailer also sells video games! And right now, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles (which, as you may also have heard, are rather hard to come by).

As always, we don't know how long these preorders will be available. We do know that at least a couple of them indicate a "release date" of March 12, but it's unclear whether that's when the orders will get processed or when they'll actually ship.

This is also one of the few times we've seen the Xbox All Access option, which allows you to finance the console over 24 months without any interest charges. (It also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.)

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Series X is the premium Xbox, offering 1TB of storage, a Blu-ray drive and support for full 4K resolution. Assuming you're going the financing route, it's well worth the extra $10 a month. Read our Xbox Series X review to learn more.

The Series S has no optical drive, meaning it won't play all your previous-gen Xbox discs. It also has a maximum native resolution of 1440p -- shy of what your 4K TV can handle. It does upscale, though, and it's both cheaper and more compact than the Series X. Decisions, decisions. Read our Xbox Series S review to learn more.

Prefer to pay up front? Here's just the Series S console. If you want Game Pass, you'll have to purchase that separately.

