Marvel's Loki release date Spider-Man 3 title Fry's Electronics closes Biden to order supply chain review Powerball $90M drawing Wednesday Third stimulus check rules
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders available now at GameStop

You can get the console by itself or choose one of Microsoft's All Access financing options. There are bundles, too. But be prepared to wait till at least March 12 for delivery.

Listen
- 00:56

Ever heard of a little store called GameStop? Maybe a certain recent stock market frenzy will jog your memory. As it happens, the retailer also sells video games! And right now, GameStop is accepting preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles (which, as you may also have heard, are rather hard to come by). 

See all preorders at GameStop

As always, we don't know how long these preorders will be available. We do know that at least a couple of them indicate a "release date" of March 12, but it's unclear whether that's when the orders will get processed or when they'll actually ship.

This is also one of the few times we've seen the Xbox All Access option, which allows you to finance the console over 24 months without any interest charges. (It also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.)

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Xbox Series X All Access

$0 down, $35 monthly
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Series X is the premium Xbox, offering 1TB of storage, a Blu-ray drive and support for full 4K resolution. Assuming you're going the financing route, it's well worth the extra $10 a month. Read our Xbox Series X review to learn more.

See at GameStop

Xbox Series S All Access

$0 down, $25 monthly

The Series S has no optical drive, meaning it won't play all your previous-gen Xbox discs. It also has a maximum native resolution of 1440p -- shy of what your 4K TV can handle. It does upscale, though, and it's both cheaper and more compact than the Series X.

Decisions, decisions.

Read our Xbox Series S review to learn more.

See at GameStop

Xbox Series S

$300

Prefer to pay up front? Here's just the Series S console. If you want Game Pass, you'll have to purchase that separately.

See at GameStop
See also
Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison
15:36

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.