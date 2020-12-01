Xbox Series X and S update lets you preload Game Pass titles

If you're the kind of gamer who wants to play the second games become available, you'll want to install the latest Xbox update. It gives of owners of its next-gen Xbox Series X and S and older One models the ability to pre-install titles coming to the Microsoft consoles' Game Pass subscription service, the company noted in a blog post Monday.

"Just head over to the Xbox Game Pass app on your console or mobile device and look for the 'Coming soon' section," it said. "While not all games that are 'Coming soon' can be pre-installed, we did develop a special feature for the Game Pass mobile app that lets you queue the rest to install on day one."

On the aesthetic side, the update adds dynamic backgrounds for the Xbox Series X and S -- some of the six options pay tribute to previous Xbox console generations. If you're wistful for the Xbox 360 days, the green ripple will bring a tear to your eye.

It also adds "Optimized for Series X|S" badges to any games that have next gen console upgrades -- these include Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and The Falconeer -- so you can pick the fanciest games to play.