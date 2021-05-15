Xbox Series X and S are getting Dolby Vision gaming, Microsoft confirms

Josh Goldman/CNET

Microsoft says Dolby Vision HDR gaming support on its Xbox Series X and S consoles is "coming soon," following its roll out this week to Xbox Insider members. The video format supports high dynamic range, giving improved picture quality.

The update, available to Xbox Series beta testers, will "include support for Dolby Vision gaming along with some or all the following next-gen gaming features -- low video latency, ALLM, VRR, and other features," Microsoft said. ALLM is auto low-latency mode, meaning the Xbox will choose the appropriate mode for what you're watching. VRR is variable refresh rate, which gives smoother action (read more here).

This is the first time Dolby Vision support will be available in games, but it's not a new feature, as the Xbox Series consoles already offer HDR streaming compatibility.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to say which games would be available in Dolby Vision.

"While we won't spoil any of our partner plans, we can confirm that games are in development and that we are accelerating our engagements with these studios to build out a strong library of games," the spokesperson said.

In March, when the company first began testing Dolby Vision support, some users found that it was available on Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Halo: Master Chief Collection and Wreckfest, according to Engadget.

In the meantime, gamers have found it hard to buy one of the next-gen consoles. Supply shortages have meant that consoles sell out within minutes of one of the scheduled drops. In recognition of this, Microsoft this week added the ability for some Xbox One owners to sign up for a limited number of reserved consoles.