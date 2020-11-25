Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It's been a rough few weeks for console fans hoping to get a new PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. But as we approach Black Friday, it's hard not to hope for some sort of Festivus miracle. At least one retailer is already spreading holiday cheer: Walmart has confirmed that it will have all four next-gen consoles -- both versions of the PS5, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S -- available for online-only sales at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) tonight -- Wednesday, Nov. 25.

It's no surprise that launch day didn't go well for the retailer. So many people tried to order the PS5 on Nov. 12 that Walmart's site buckled under the traffic. But the good news is that things went a little better on Nov. 19, when Walmart had another sales event. We heard from a number of CNET readers who confirmed they successfully ordered a console.

Even so, your odds of snagging a console tomorrow are not great. Inventory is still low, and average consumers like you and me continue to compete with bots. So when Nov. 25 rolls around, if you are one of the successful ones, please let us know in the comments.

To make it a little easier to quickly get to the product page at game time, as it were, we've linked to the Walmart product pages of all the consoles below. Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The cream of the PlayStation crop, this console includes an 825GB SSD and Blu-ray optical drive. Read our PS5 review.

Sony This is the less pricey Digital Edition, which has the same specs as the more expensive one, including an 825GB solid-state drive, except that it lacks the optical drive. If you have a good broadband connection, your money is best spent right here. Read our PS5 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is Microsoft's top-of-the-line console equipped with four times the processing power of the Xbox One. It has a Blu-ray drive, 1TB of solid-state storage and can output in 4K resolution. Read our Xbox Series X review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is a step-down from the $499 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution, has half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) and lacks the Series X's Blu-ray player. Read our Xbox Series S review.

