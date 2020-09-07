Xbox Series S price and design reportedly revealed in leaked image

Brad Sams

Brad Sams, a YouTuber and reporter on the site Thurrott, has reportedly obtained an image of the long rumoured Xbox Series S, a cheaper, less feature heavy version of Xbox's upcoming next generation console the Xbox Series S.

How much cheaper? Difficult to say since Microsoft has yet to reveal the price of the Xbox Series X, but according to the report the Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 US.

You can see the leaked design in the below video.

Later Brad Sams tweeted additional footage of what appears to be comparison shots between the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. According to a report from Windows Central, both consoles will be released on November 10. The "more powerful" Xbox Series X will cost $499 US according to that report.

More Series S https://t.co/eBh2UUDMMA — Brad Sams (@bdsams) September 8, 2020

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.