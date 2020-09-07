Xbox Series S design and price reportedly revealed in leaked image

Brad Sams

Brad Sams, a YouTuber and reporter on the site Thurrott, has reportedly obtained an image of the long rumoured Xbox Series S, a cheaper, less feature heavy version of Xbox's upcoming next generation console the Xbox Series S.

How much cheaper? Difficult to say since Microsoft has yet to reveal the price of the Xbox Series X, but according to the report the Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 US.

You can see the leaked design in the below video.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.