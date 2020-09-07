CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Stimulus check calculator Watch Mulan remake on Disney Plus Robert Pattinson reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart Live Falcon 9 launch Samsung's The Premiere 4K laser projector

Xbox Series S design and price reportedly revealed in leaked image

The price is reportedly $299 US.

Listen
- 00:31
screen-shot-2020-09-08-at-12-34-22-pm.png
Brad Sams

Brad Sams, a YouTuber and reporter on the site Thurrott, has reportedly obtained an image of the long rumoured Xbox Series S, a cheaper, less feature heavy version of Xbox's upcoming next generation console the Xbox Series S. 

How much cheaper? Difficult to say since Microsoft has yet to reveal the price of the Xbox Series X, but according to the report the Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 US.

You can see the leaked design in the below video. 

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.