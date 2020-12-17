Xbox reveals Mandalorian, Baby Yoda controllers ahead of season 2 finale

Xbox

Xbox on Thursday unveiled a sweet pair of Mandalorian-themed wireless controllers, based on Mando and Baby Yoda. The colorful controllers come just before the live action Star Wars show's season finale hits Disney Plus on Friday.

Unlike the previous Mandalorian Xbox controller (which sold out very quickly indeed), these two aren't for sale. To get a hold of them, you'll have to retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet with the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes between Thursday and Dec. 28. It's also only open to people over the age of 18 who live in the US.

This is the way.



Follow @Xbox and RT with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win controllers inspired by @TheMandalorian.



No purchase req. Open to residents of 50 US (+D.C.), 18+. Ends 7pm PT 12/28/20. Rules: https://t.co/D9Dbrd2Kty pic.twitter.com/gzFNW1CSQn — Xbox (@Xbox) December 17, 2020

In case you're wondering about the colors, Xbox called the Grogu controller "Tatooine tangerine," while Mando's one is "Tython turquoise." The controllers will work on Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One consoles, the upcoming Xbox Series X and S, PC and mobile. They also come in a lovely mailer box, which is exactly the kind of thing I can't just recycle like I should.

Xbox has been super best buds with Disney lately -- in addition to the Mando controllers, signing up for the $15 a month will get you a free month of (which normally costs $7 a month).